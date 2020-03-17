UK set for weakest economic growth since financial crisis – BBC

In his latest report, Suren Thiru, Head of Economics at the British Chambers of Commerce's (BCC), said that the UK economy is likely to expand by the smallest amount since the global financial crisis (GFC), in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and its huge negative impact on the world economies.

Thiru said: “It is increasingly likely that the boost from higher government spending and more political certainty will be surpassed over the near-term by the negative impact of coronavirus on the UK economy.”