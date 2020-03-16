GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers and sellers jostle below 1.2300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD looks for clear directions amid broad bearish trend.
  • Monday’s candlestick suggesting a trend reversal, oversold RSI question the sellers.
  • Buyers will wait for a sustained break of 200-day SMA for entry.

Having flashed a Doji candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart, GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2270 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The Cable searches for the clear catalyst as bearish MACD signals and trading below 200-day SMA keeps the sellers in command whereas a candlestick formation indicating trend reversal and oversold RSI pushes the buyers to look for entry.

Monday’s top near 1.2425 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-December 2019 upside, around 1.2555, can offer nearby resistances to the quote ahead of 200-day SMA level of 1.2700.

In a case where the bulls manage to conquer 1.2700, November 2019 bottom surrounding 1.2820 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, October 219 low near 1.2195 holds the key to the pair’s further downside, which if broken could drag the quote towards 1.2100 and then to September 2019 low surrounding 1.1960.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2267
Today Daily Change -10 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 1.2277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2873
Daily SMA50 1.2972
Daily SMA100 1.2985
Daily SMA200 1.2708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2625
Previous Daily Low 1.2264
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2402
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2487
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2153
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2028
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2513
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2749
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Mildly weak above 0.6100 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD: Mildly weak above 0.6100 after RBA minutes

AUD/USD fails to hold onto the earlier gains after the RBA minutes while taking rounds to 0.6110, -0.15%, during the Asian session on Tuesday. The minutes statement showed the readiness on the part of the RBA policymakers to act and stay in contact while also indicating a move towards the bond purchases rather than a further rate cut.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Firmly in the red as risk-off persists

USD/JPY: Firmly in the red as risk-off persists

USD/JPY is trading a 105.95 having dropped within a range of 107.56 to a low of 105.14 as markets drop to the lowest levels since Dec 2018, despite all of the stimulus from a coordinated effort of some of the world's central banks yesterday. 

USD/JPY News

The financial crash parallel in Treasury yields

The financial crash parallel in Treasury yields

The partial recovery of Treasury market yields in the week to last Friday was short-circuited by the Federal Reserve rate cut and restart of quantitative easing but it has parallels from the early months of the financial crisis a decade ago.

Read more

WTI: On the back foot below $30.00 inside bearish channel

WTI: On the back foot below $30.00 inside bearish channel

WTI takes rounds to $29.50 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark remains under pressure below $30.00 while staying inside a four-day-old descending trend channel.

Oil News

Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset

Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset

While retracing losses from the multi-week low, marked the previous day, Gold prices register 0.36% gains to $1,512 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Risk-tone recovers following the bloodbath in global equities.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures