GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers and sellers jostle below 1.2300

- GBP/USD looks for clear directions amid broad bearish trend.
- Monday’s candlestick suggesting a trend reversal, oversold RSI question the sellers.
- Buyers will wait for a sustained break of 200-day SMA for entry.
Having flashed a Doji candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart, GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2270 during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The Cable searches for the clear catalyst as bearish MACD signals and trading below 200-day SMA keeps the sellers in command whereas a candlestick formation indicating trend reversal and oversold RSI pushes the buyers to look for entry.
Monday’s top near 1.2425 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-December 2019 upside, around 1.2555, can offer nearby resistances to the quote ahead of 200-day SMA level of 1.2700.
In a case where the bulls manage to conquer 1.2700, November 2019 bottom surrounding 1.2820 will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, October 219 low near 1.2195 holds the key to the pair’s further downside, which if broken could drag the quote towards 1.2100 and then to September 2019 low surrounding 1.1960.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2267
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2873
|Daily SMA50
|1.2972
|Daily SMA100
|1.2985
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2625
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2402
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
