UK PM Johnson: Doing everything we can to give businesses liquidity they need

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus outbreak will present a very "considerable challenge" for businesses both big and small.

"We are going to do everything we can to give businesses the liquidity they need," Johnson added. "There is a widespread agreement amongst the G7 that we need to make sure everyone has access to liquidity. If we act jointly with G7, we countries will be more successful."

Risk aversion

The UK's FTSE 100 closed the day 4.7% lower on Monday. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were erasing around 9%.