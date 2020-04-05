UK PM hospitalised for COVID-19 tests as a precaution

The UK's Prime Minister has been hospitalised following being infected by COVID-19 and a number of day's self-isolating.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus", a spokeswoman said," - the BBC reported.

In related news, Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds took to Twitter to reveal she had also been suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus,” she posted. “I haven’t needed to be tested, and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

In addition, the BBC updated the news to announce that Johnson will be held overnight and has had a higher fever for 10-days.

This is a developing story...

