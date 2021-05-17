UK ministers consider plans for local lockdowns – Times

Given the ragging fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Indian variant spread in the UK, the British ministers are up for altering their June 21 unlock deadline, per Times.

The news report mentioned two options, either contingency local lockdowns or delay reopening, as a part of the UK’s efforts to avoid the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

“Officials have drawn up plans modeled on the tier 4 restrictions introduced last year,” said Times. UK PM Boris Johnson considers local lockdown as ‘the last resort’ in the event that other measures, such as testing and increasing the level of vaccinations in the worst-hit area, are not successful,” added the report.

The Times also said, “The Indian variant is the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Bolton and Blackburn and has spread to 86 areas across the country. The number of confirmed cases has risen by 76% since Thursday to 2,323.”

In a separate report, Financial Times (FT) marked the British Ministers’ split over the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia. “Cabinet worried about political fallout and backlash from agriculture sector if the UK grants tariff-free access to farming produce,” said the news.

Amid these plays, GBP/USD pause the previous two-day run-up around 1.4140 while looking for fresh clues from the UK employment report.

