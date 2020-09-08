UK funds see record $1.6 billion outflows during June-Aug on no-deal Brexit fears

According to the latest data published by fund network Calastone, the UK-focused equity funds saw record outflows of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) over the past quarter due to the coronavirus impact and intensifying no-deal Brexit fears.

Key takeaways

“The two issues were "prompting investors to dump their UK holdings.”

“UK funds saw 667 million pounds of outflows in June, 368 million in July and 195 million in August, while non-UK funds collectively saw a total of 1.6 billion pounds in inflows over the same period.”

