GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack two week low near 1.3150

- GBP/USD extends losses below 21-day SMA, fails to stretch pullback from 1.3140 beyond 1.3184.
- An ascending trend line from July 30 lures the sellers.
- Bulls need to cross August 19 top to retake the controls.
GBP/USD drops to 1.3150, intraday low of 1.3140, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Cable keeps Monday’s weakness past-21-day SMA amid normal RSI conditions. It should be noted that the pair marked a daily low of 1.3140 the previous day.
As a result, the bears are likely to target a short-term ascending support line near 1.3120 but the late-August lows near 1.3060 may restrict the quotes’ further weakness.
In a case where the sellers keep the reins after 1.3060, the 1.3000 threshold and July 30 low near 1.2945 will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, an upside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3190 will need to cross the August 19 high of 1.3267 to recall the buyers. However, 1.3200 may offer an intermediate halt during the rise.
Should the pair manages to stay positive past-1.3267, it can easily refresh the multi-month-old resistance above 1.3480.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3144
|Today Daily Change
|-20 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3189
|Daily SMA50
|1.293
|Daily SMA100
|1.2672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.314
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3388
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.