UK FinMin Javid: No-deal Brexit will require significant economic package as response

In an interview with British daily The Times, British Finance Minister Sajid Javid said that a significant economic package would be required as a response to a possible no-deal Brexit.

Javid acknowledged concerns about the global economic outlook but said that fundamentals of the UK economy were strong while noting that they can't ignore the yield curve inversion and choppy markets.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade in the upper half of its daily range around 1.2150 and looks to snap its four-week losing streak.