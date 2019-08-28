UK: End-October Brexit deal is now more likely – TD Securities

James Rossiter , head of global macro strategy at TD Securities, notes that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has requested that Parliament be prorogued from the week beginning 9 September until 14 October.

“The Queen is likely to grant this request later today.”

“This means that Parliament will not sit during these dates, and will have less of a window to prevent No Deal Brexit.”

“We believe this actually increases the odds of a deal being done by the end of October, and decreases the odds of an "accidental" No-Deal Brexit. We continue to think No Deal odds are around 40%.”