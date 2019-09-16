UK Brexit Party leader Farage: Brexit will be delayed again when PM Johnson's deal falls

According to the UK’s Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, Brexit will be delayed again because lawmakers will reject PM Johnson’s attempt to do a last-minute deal with the European Union (EU), Reuters reports.

Key Quotes:

“At the Oct. 17-18 EU summit there will be some give from the European Union and Boris will bring it back to parliament before Oct. 31 and, I suspect, fail to get it through.”

“So we won’t leave on the 31st of October and then we are really into uncharted waters - whether parliament imposes a second referendum or we have a general election, I really don’t know.”

“I still don’t rule out the possibility of some kind of pact, some kind of deal, but I am not banking on it,” adding if Brexit was not delivered on Oct. 31 then his Brexit Party would see it's poll ratings surge beyond 20 percent.”

Markets are selling-off the pound amid renewed Brexit anxiety, as PM Johnson is set to secure a Brexit deal with the EU Commission President Juncker. GBP/USD is down -0.50%, trading closer to daily lows of 1.2426.

