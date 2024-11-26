Trump vows 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods

In a post on Truth Social early Tuesday, US President-elect Donald Trump said that he would announce a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada from his first day in office and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China.

"On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," Trump said

Trump blamed China of not taking strong enough action to stop the flow of illicit drugs crossing the border into the US from Mexico.

He further noted that "until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America.”

Market reaction

Following these comments, the US Dollar caught a fresh bid against its major rivals, opening with a bullish gap to test 107.50. Meanwhile, the Chinese proxy, the Australian Dollar slumped across the board. The AUD/USD pair is now trading at 0.6465, still down 0.51% on the day.