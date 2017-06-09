Trump sides with democrats on interim debt-limit fix - Bloomberg

Trump sides with democrats on interim debt-limit fix - BloombergBy Eren Sengezer
US President Trump, after meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday at the White House, told reporters that they agreed to a three-month extension on the debt ceiling, as reported by Bloomberg.
Key quotes (via Bloomberg):
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters he’ll add the spending and debt-limit extensions to the Hurricane Harvey relief package passed by the House earlier in the day.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: The president agreed with Senator Schumer and Congresswoman Pelosi to do a three-month CR and debt ceiling until December.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: His feeling was that we needed to come together to not create a picture of divisiveness at a time of genuine national crisis.
