Trump: Looking like Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi oil plants.

The Dollar has also stepped on the gas as a safe haven flows move in.

US President Trump has repeated what was suspected that it was looking like Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi oil plants. While Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, the US administration, including Pompeo, promptly attributed the blame for the attacks directly on Iran.

However, Trump wants to find the party responsible and says he has lots of options. He said there are always conditions for meeting Rouhani and that US diplomacy with Iran is not exhausted.

FX implications:

NOK, CAD, JPY and CHF were at the top of the leader-boards on the open but the Dollar has also stepped on the gas.



