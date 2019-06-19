- The third ballot results of the race for Conservative leadership sees Rory Stewart eliminated.
- The third ballot results of the race for Conservative leadership sees Boris Johnson leading.
- GBP/USD is capped by the result as markets price in chances of a hard Brexit.
Tory MPs have been voting again in a third round of the leadership contest, with the man who comes last set to be eliminated. The result of the third ballot for the Conservative leadership is being announced.
The contenders were as follows:
- Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart.
Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and Mayor of London, was topping the first ballot earlier this month with 114 votes and yesterday's ballot with 126.
Round two results were as follows:
- Boris Johnson: 126
- Jeremy Hunt: 46
- Michael Gove: 41
- Dominic Raab: 30 (eliminated)
- Sajid Javid: 33
- Rory Stewart: 37
The results:
- Boris Johnson: 143
- Jeremy Hunt: 54
- Michael Gove: 51
- Sajid Javid: 38
- Rory Stewart: 27 (Out)
FX implications:
Candidates advancing through the race who are supporting a hard Brexit will weigh on the value of sterling as it will be suggesting that markets may have to price in a higher probability of a no-deal Brexit.
- GBP/USD made a high of 1.2638 earlier in the session and was +0.61% up ahead of the results at 1.2634 - it dropped to 1.2628 on the result.
And the race continues...
- Members of the Conservative Party will now be able to vote on the final two.
- Finally, beginning on 22 June, the final two candidates will be put to a postal vote of the 160,000 Tory party members.
- The winner expected to be announced about four weeks later.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.1250 in reaction to the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.1250 as the Fed has warned about uncertainties and is ready to act. One member voted for a rate cut. Chair Powell's speech is due soon.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2650 after the Fed
GBP/USD has extended its gains after the Federal Reserve after the Fed has removed the word "patient" about rates, opening the door to a rate cut. The USD is falling. The Conservative Contest saw the elimination of Rory Steward.
USD/JPY extends consolidation below 108.50 as markets pause ahead of Fed announcements
For the third straight day this week, the USD/JPY pair is fluctuating in a tight range as investors are eagerly waiting for the FOMC to announce its policy decision and release its updated economic projections.
Gold struggles to build on Tuesday's gains, sits above $1340
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $15 on Tuesday as investors saw gold as a better investment alternative to major currencies amid the dovish shifts seen in central banks' tone.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.