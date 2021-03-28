The watchlist: Bullish gold, CAD bullish, EUR/USD bearish discount, CHF on the march

- Gold bulls are seeking an upside extension.
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF bears are lurking at critical resistance.
There are a number of opportunities stacking up for the week ahead and the following are a handpicked few to keep an eye on for the opening sessions.
First and foremost, there are prospects of USD/CHF moving lower in the open this week.
USD/CHF hourly chart
The bears are taking the reigns and the focus is on old daily resistance in a 50% mean reversion.
EUR/USD monthly chart
The bears are on track for a strong monthly bearish close below structure which would raise prospects of a downside continuation to test old support.
EUR/USD daily chart
Firstly, there are prospects of a significant test of the old support for the week ahead and the 38.2% marks the spot.
As per this week's, Chart of the Week: USD/CAD bearish prospects, CAD crosses are in focus.
USD/CAD's hourly bearish Momentum is compelling and makes a feasible case to the downside arguable, baring a healthy Fibo correction:
Hourly chart
Meanwhile, EUR/CAD is stalling on the downside as bears meet bullish commitments at daily support:
In the open, the hourly chart is following suit with the broadly bearish bias:
GBP/USD daily chart
The bears about to pounce on the daily chart from a 38.2% Fibonacci and old support structure that would be now expected to act as a firm confluence of resistance.
We have a similar scenario on EUR/AUD from a 50% mean reversion level to the upside where bulls will be looking to engage once the 21-day ema is broken:
Gold bulls stepping up
As for the price of gold, from a 1-hour perspective, the bulls are in control while above $1,730 old resistance following a sharp bullish impulse:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
