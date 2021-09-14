The Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better

President Joe Biden is planning to call on global leaders to make new commitments to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including fully vaccinating 70 percent of the world's population by next September, according to a list of targets obtained by The Washington Post today.

The news agency explained in an article that the ''goals were shared with global health leaders ahead of a virtual summit the White House is scheduled to convene next week, positioning the event as an opportunity to set worldwide objectives to end the pandemic.''

Meanwhile, in the latest around the globe updates, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have passed 224.6 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The World Economic Forum explained the following statistics as of Sep 13 2021:

''The number of confirmed deaths stands at more than 4.63 million. More than 5.7 billion vaccination doses have been administered globally, according to Our World in Data.

The Australian state of New South Wales reported 1,257 new confirmed locally acquired COVID-19 cases today, down from 1,262 the day before.

New Zealand has extended a strict lockdown in Auckland for at least another week in an effort to prevent small clusters of COVID-19 from spreading further.

It comes as New Zealand announced it has purchased 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark.

Australia has also purchased an additional 1 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the European Union.

South Africa is set to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and shorten a nationwide curfew after a decline in infections.

South Africa's health regulator has also approved Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 and over.

Novavax announced on Friday it expects at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be available next year.

Germany's vaccine oversight body has recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should be vaccinated against COVID-19 with an mRNA-based shot.

Some of the world's poorest countries have asked for more support to meet vaccination and quarantine requirements and costs so they can take part in the COP26 climate summit in Scotland.''

Meanwhile, there is much to done and Biden will bring together the Summit and will call on chiefs of state, heads of government and international organizations, business, philanthropic, and non-governmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a copy of one invitation reviewed by The Washington Post.

The Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better is slated to be held Sept. 22, during ongoing meetings convened by the UN General Assembly, and would kick off a series of planned summits.

"Participants will identify concrete actions and set the ambitious targets needed to achieve that goal and prepare the world for future health security threats."

The news agency has learned that the attendees, including heads of state, are being asked to record a short video "outlining your commitment to ending COVID-19 in 2022 and building back better global health security to prevent the next pandemic," according to the White House invitation.

Follow-up events slated for later this year and early 2022 are intended to hold participants accountable for their commitments, the White House told invitees.

Market implications

The US dollar stands to gain should risk appetite deteriorate further pertaining to the risk and implications for the global recovery should the Delta variant gain further traction.