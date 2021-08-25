- Tesla stock keeps the recent rally going with a small up day.
- TSLA holds above $700 but is still choppy.
- Tesla aiming to break into a light-volume zone and accelerate.
Tesla stock kept it pretty steady on Tuesday with a modest gain to close up 0.3% at $708.49, but the recent recovery is still on track as the stock remains above the psychological $700 level. Recently, TSLA has been pretty choppy, making for some frustrating trading with any trend hard to identify. The stock did look set for a move higher until some headwinds came and whacked the stock last week.
First, the US decided to investigate the autopilot systems on Tesla cars as there were reports of crashes with Tesla vehicles and parked emergencey vehicles. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced last week it is reviewing Tesla's systems for identifying parked emergency vehicles. Reuters reported that the NHTSA has identified 11 crashes in the past 30 months in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes."
As if this was not bad enough, two US senators then wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Tesla over self-driving statements. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities ... put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan and reported by Reuters. "Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."
The result was a pretty steep fall for Tesla stock, which was beaten back to its 200-day moving average and below. Eventually, the stock bottomed out at $648. We made this call – "We would in our humble opinion be trying dips at $665 with a stop somewhere around $650" – just after Tesla began to rally from the bottom and hopefully some of you managed to get on. Unfortunately, we did not take our own advice, so the day job continues.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$699 billion
|Price/Earnings
|354
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla once again used the 200-day moving average to steady itself and find some support. It has not strayed too far from the 200-day moving average all summer. This recent move is bullish with bad news being overlooked by investors wanting to own the stock and buying dips. Now Tesla really needs to prove it is bullish by breaking $730, which should lead to $745. This is the big prize bulls seek. Above $745 look at the volume profile bars on the right of the chart below and see clearly how volume diminishes above. Volume means resistance, and less volume means less resistance, meaning the price could accelerate to $780.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data
EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD trades at fresh lows around 1.37, as demand for the US dollar gathers pace. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.