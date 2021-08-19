- Tesla stock finally catches a bid and rallied strongly on Wednesday.
- The stock had been suffering after some negative news stories.
- TSLA rallies despite the equity market falling on taper talk.
Tesla finally caught some good news on Wednesday with the stock rallying 3.5% to close at $688.99. The stock was due for a bounce having suffered a fairly steep fall this week on the back of some bad news for the stock itself and the sector. Firstly, it was news from China that greater regulation for autonomous driving systems may be looked at, and then Tesla itself got caught up in the bad news when the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it is reviewing Tesla's systems for identifying parked emergency vehicles. Reuters reported that the NHTSA has identified 11 crashes in the past 30 monhts in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes." The situation grew worse when two US senators asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Tesla.
The results of both headwinds was Tesla breaking below the psychological $700 level and heading swiftly lower. Tesla stock eventually found some support at the 200-day moving average, and this is a well-worn path for Tesla investors as can be seen from the chart below. We also made a nice call for our readers before the market opened on Wednesday "We would in our humble opinion be trying dips at $665 with a stop somewhere around $650."
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$682 billion
|Price/Earnings
|373
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$287
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
The bounce on Wednesday has got Tesla back to the area of highest volume this year and the point of control at $682. This is basically an equilibrium, so getting some direction will require a serious kicker. Global equity markets look a bit fragile after the Fed minutes on Wednesday, meaning that momentum may be difficult to maintain. Those who did buy the dip and are long from our call, please use a trailing stop to ensure you can ride the trend and book some profits in the event of a pullback.
The key levels remain the same. $740 is the big resistance for bulls to win as volume dries out above, and a move to $780 should then be swift. Holding the $650 region is key as a break should see a move to $620 and then $600. Tesla needs to get back above $700 to get going again. At current levels there is nothing too enticing to initiate a fresh position just yet. Manage the ones you have, but in our view nothing is strong enough yet to warrant a fresh position.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has just crossed into a bearish signal, but the other momentum indicators are not flagging anything.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.