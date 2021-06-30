Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms

- Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76.
- The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging.
- TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.
Tesla stock had a relatively calm and quiet day on Tuesday as the shares retreated just over 1%. The bullish trend had been gradually gaining momentum with some pretty spectacular moves along the way. TSLA shares exploded through the $635 level we had identified at FXStreet and then pushed on to the next resistance at $667. The volume profile has demonstrated its worth to key analysis and makes for some important options plays. The volume profile shows the amount of buying and selling volume at each price point and charts this on the right of the chart, with red and green representing buy and sell volume. We all know how important volume is to confirm breakouts etc. But a lack of volume can be even more powerful. If a level such as the $635 one can be identified with a lack of volume and the potential for a price acceleration this can make for a very useful options strategy. Options derive value from how much in or out of the money they are but also from the volatility in the underlying instrument or stock. If a stock suddenly explodes through a level due to a lack of volume, volatility jumps and so do options valuations.
The Nasdaq has been the main driver of equity markets over the last few weeks and Tuesday saw that that trend continue. Facebook surged 4% on Monday on the back of a favourable ruling from the federal court against the Federal Trade Commission. Tesla also performed admirably on Monday despite some potentially negative news. Chinese reports over the weekend had Tesla recalling some 300,000 vehicles due to a software issue – the perfect fuel to ignite bears and push the recent gains back. But the stock completely overlooked the news to surge higher on Monday and close up 2.5% at $688.72. So not too much of a surprise when some consolidation and profit-taking hit home in both names on Tuesday.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$663 billion
|Price/Earnings
|672
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|21%
|Net Margin
|
3%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $657
Tesla stock forecast
News that Tesla is recalling up to 300,000 Chinese-made and imported Model 3 and Model Y cars hit the tape on Saturday. Chinese regulators said the move is linked to assisted driving, which drivers can activate accidentally. The recall is for software and is remote, according to Reuters, so may not be as big an issue as the headlines would lead one to believe. The reaction on Monday was certainly positive with TSLA shares registering a 2.5% gain.
The speed of the move has slowed and this is due to the heavy volume profile we previously identified in this $670-715 zone. Any push higher will be more gradual. Once above $715 though the volume profile thins out quickly, meaning a move to $780 should not meet too much resistance. But the Nasdaq looks to be struggling for momentum also with the Nasdaq's Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the overbought zone so any gains may be a struggle.
The risk-reward is still favouring a continuation of the bullish trend but at a slower pace and the worrying thing to look out for is the opening gap from Wednesday to Thursday, $657 to $667. Markets love to fill a gap. This would though make a nice entry point for a fresh long as it would remain above the 9-day moving average and therefore not do too much damage to the bullish trend in place. $635 holds the short to medium-term bullish trend in place. A break below is strongly negative.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.