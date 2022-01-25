Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA earnings preview

- Tesla closes lower on Monday in a wild session for stocks.
- TSLA fell to $851 before rallying $80 to close at $930.
- Tesla announces earnings on Wednesday after the close of markets.
A sensational day for equities on Monday saw an incredible afternoon rally after the morning looked like an acceleration of the recent sell-off. Now traders will likely pause for breath ahead of the two-day Fed meeting that starts today. Some of yesterday's afternoon bounce was mere position squaring after two solid weeks of heavy selling, but also at play was some options-related volatility from SPX index options.
Tesla Stock News
Moody's provides some badly needed good news for Tesla investors this morning as it upgrades Tesla debt. Moody's actually upgraded the debt rating by two notches and kept its positive outlook on the debt. The debt grader upgraded Tesla to Ba1 from Ba3.
"The rating upgrade and positive outlook reflect Moody's expectation that Tesla will maintain its position as the leading manufacturer of battery electric vehicles, continue to increase its scale rapidly and improve its profitability," the agency said in their note.
Moody's said new factories in Berlin and Austin, Texas would help the company deliver 1.4 million vehicles in 2022.
Rating upgrades by debt agencies are often overlooked by equity investors, who tend to focus more on downgrades to debt ratings. However, this is definitely a positive catalyst and notable that it comes ahead of earnings tomorrow as well. For that earnings release Tesla is expected to post earnings per share of $2.35 on revenues of $16.65 billion. The average analyst price target for Tesla currently sits at $1,057. Tesla has already released its delivery data with a total of 305,840 vehicles produced in Q4 2021 and 308,600 vehicles delivered in the fourth quarter.
Tesla Stock Forecast
The break of $980 was significant, and we commented on this yesterday ahead of the market open. Tesla did reach and crash through our next support at $886 and came very close to reaching the extended target at $843. The massive rally in the afternoon was surprising. Closing above $886 has confused the issue somewhat and we, therefore, set this as the short-term pivot. The trend remains negative as the spike lower did set a lower low. However, there is the potential for a double bottom in TSLA sharse, so $843 becomes key. the longer this holds then the greater the likelihood of the bearish trend ending.
Tesla (TSLA) chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
