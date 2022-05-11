- Tesla stock remains under pressure, closing up after recent losses.
- TSLA stock closed up 1.6% at $800.04.
- Tesla delivered cars from its Giga Shanghai factory for the first time since lockdown.
Tesla (TSLA) recovered some ground on Tuesday as equity markets paused for breath after heavy recent losses. Some calm and position covering were always likely before today's US CPI print. Given bond market yields and stock market weakness, this report has become more important than ever. Another high number will add to already nervous sentiment and lead to more equity losses.
Tesla Stock News: Exports commence from Shanghai
Tesla has at least begun exporting from its Giga Shanghai factory again after recent covid lockdowns. Reports this morning picked up by CNEVPost indicated that it delivered cars to Slovenia from Giga Shanghai. This comes as a welcome relief. Car data from China earlier this week showed Tesla deliveries slumping in China.
Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed Tesla produced 10,757 cars at its Shanghai factory in April but only had wholesale sales of 1,512 cars. No vehicles were exported in April from Giga Shanghai, according to the report, but another report by Shanghai news outlet Knews says the Glovis Splendor cargo ship departed Shanghai Port on Wednesday bound for Slovenia. The plant in Shanghai is due for expansion, according to Elon Musk, who spoke at a Financial Times conference on Tuesday.
"We are not expecting to open any additional plants in China in the near future. We will be expanding our Shanghai factory. We are focused on Berlin and Texas and getting those to high-value production," Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla Stock Forecast: Must hold $700
The Twitter (TWTR) deal still lingers on in the background with no fresh updates. This has cast a pall over TSLA stock lately as it appeared Elon Musk had to pledge large amounts as collateral. This led to a sharp fall in Tesla stock, but the price has since stabilized on Tuesday. Macro factors are the main driver of equity prices currently, and Wednesday's CPI number will be the next big catalyst. Recent bearishness can be put into perspective by looking at the big picture on the weekly chart.
TSLA stock chart, weekly
Clearly there is an uptrend with higher highs and lower lows. In this respect, holding above $700 is key, which is the last significant low. The daily picture shows us that things may be changing with a more obvious downtrend, lower highs and lower lows. $945 is the bearish pivot on the daily chart with $700 the target.
Tesla (TSLA) stock chart, daily
The author is short Tesla and Twitter.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0500 with initial reaction to US CPI data
EUR/USD has encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early American session on Wednesday and declined toward 1.0500. With the data from the US showing that the annual CPI in April edged lower to 8.3%, compared to the market expectation of 8.1%, the greenback started to gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD loses traction, falls toward 1.2300 on US inflation figures
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Wednesday and slumped toward 1.2300 amid renewed dollar strength. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics report that the Core CPI in April came in at 6.2%, surpassing analysts' estimate of 6%.
Gold declines below $1,840 as US yields turn north
Gold has reversed its direction and fell below $1,840, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 2% earlier in the day, was last up 1.5% on stronger-than-expected US CPI figures, weighing on XAU/USD.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
Rivian Earnings Preview: What to expect from RIVN stock earnings
Rivian (RIVN) stock managed to stem recent losses on Tuesday as it closed up one meagre cent at $22.79. The stock has collapsed this year as the equity environment has totally changed.