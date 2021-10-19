Technical Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook and Tesla [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.
Stocks Elliott Wave overview: Today I'm viewing the Elliott Wave Double ZigZag pattern for Intermediate Wave (4) as completed, but this is unconfirmed.
Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
Facebook FB Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave two counts target 900 and 1000.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
04:20 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
06:09 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
10:43 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
14:06 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
18:31 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
23:48 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading tips:
"Are you willing to lose money on a trade? If not, then don't take it. You can only win if you're not afraid to lose. And you can only do that if you truly accept the risks in front of you."
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
