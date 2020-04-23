- Talks between EU leaders' have ended with no agreement on recovery package.
- EUR/USD drops on the news that the EU leaders did not agree on every point.
- Merkel is worried that Germans were relaxing physical distancing efforts.
is With the bloc standing on the brink of an economic slump unparalleled since the Great Depression of the 1930s, talks between EU leaders' have ended with no agreement on recovery package.
COVID-19 is a very fluid situation and the countries were discussing a Europe-wide recovery fund while, a the same time, there were urges of caution today from the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, who said the coronavirus pandemic is “still at the beginning” and parts of Germany may be rushing their exit from lockdown during a video conference to try to agree a desperately needed Europe-wide recovery fund.
Merkel is worried that Germans were relaxing physical distancing efforts amid the reopening of smaller shops this week. The chancellor said some of Germany’s 16 states are too hasty and that the country remained “on the thinnest ice” despite its early achievements.
Key comments
- Merkel says EU leaders did not agree on every point but agreed to work together.
- Says it clear from EU talks that everyone says a recovery fund is needed, this is also in german interests.
- Says must expect higher contributions to next EU budget from Germany.
- Says EU leaders talks had good atmosphere, agreed we must find a way through.
- Says my view on euro bonds is unchanged.
- Germany's Merkel says the world health organisation has my full support.
A recovery fund is needed
"It is clear from EU talks that everyone says a recovery fund is needed, this is also in German interests."
EU leaders haggled over a rescue package today but failed to come to a consensus, and instead, it has reignited a bitter north-south divide between member states.
Key notes
- Merkel said Germany was ready to make “significantly higher” EU budget contributions to help the bloc cope with the fallout from the pandemic.
- Merkel said that calls from some EU countries for common debt with common liabilities were not the way to go. “That would be a very difficult process, cost time and wouldn’t even help anyone in the current situation, since we need rapid-fire instruments to tackle the crisis."
- 27 national leaders were set to debate a variety of EUR1tn-plus proposals to resuscitate the single market.
- Some European commission officials suggested a EUR2tn plan combining loans and grants and an agreement on the EU’s next seven-year budget.
- Spain wanted a EUR1.5tn programme of grants for the worst-hit countries, funded by “perpetual” (ie non-maturing) bonds.
- France wants a special fund outside the EU budget.
- "But any big-spending plans are likely to face resistance from self-styled “frugal” member states such as the Netherlands and Austria, which feel the EU has already taken big steps to stave off economic hardship, such as by relaxing state aid rules and through the European Central Bank’s €750bn bond-buying programme," – The Guardian.
Additional EU leader statements
-
Italy's Conte: EU leaders have made great progress
-
France's Macron: Disagreements persist among EU states
-
EU's von der Leyen: Huge differences in how much support member states are giving in state aid
EUR/USD update
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 to 1.0772 on the news as the USD continues to outperform as a safe haven. DXY is back in positive territory for the session at 100.42 at the time of writing.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after Merkel promises huge response
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, recovering as German Chancellor Merkel says the response to the virus must be huge. Earlier, the pair dropped amid devastating EZ PMIs and weak US jobless claims.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.24 amid an improving mood
GBP/USD is above 1.24, as the market mood improves. The BOJ's open-ended bond-buying commitment and Merkel's promises for a huge response are boosting sentiment and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The UK coronavirus curve is peaking.
Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless
European countries and US states are grappling with when and how to lift the lockdowns and reopen the economies. Acting too early or too late are both risky.
WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel
Oil prices are picking up on Thursday, supported by increasing tensions in the Middle East and the production cuts by the main producer countries. WTI contracts have risen to prices right above $18 after having plummeted into negative territory earlier this week.
Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740
Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge.