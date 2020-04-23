EUR/USD drops below 1.0800 as EU leaders struggle to agree on recovery package

- US Dollar Index rebounds to 100.50 area in late American session.
- France's Macron says disagreements among EU leaders persist.
- Coming up on Friday: German IFO business sentiment survey.
The EUR/USD pair took advantage of the upbeat market during the early trading hours of the American session and advanced to 1.0850 but failed to preserve its momentum. With headlines coming out of the EU summit suggesting that the EU leaders having disagreements on the coronavirus recovery package, the shared currency came under renewed selling pressure and dragged the pair below the 1.0800 mark. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.0783, erasing 0.35% on a daily basis.
European politics weigh on EUR
Commenting on Thursday's talks on the EU recovery plan, French President Macron noted disagreements persist among the EU states. Moreover, European Commission President von der Leyen said there were huge differences in how much support member states were willing to give in state aid.
Although Italian Prime Minister Conte said that the EU leaders have made great progress on Thursday, the euro struggled to find demand.
On the other hand, the greenback gathered strength with risk-off flows starting to dominate the markets and caused the bearish pressure to remain intact. At the moment, the US Dollar Index, which fell below the 100 mark earlier in the day, is up 0.12% on the day at 100.47 and remains on track to close the fourth straight day in the positive territory.
On Friday, IFO Business Climate and Current Assessment data from Germany will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the day, Durable Goods Orders and the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index will be featured in the US economic docket.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0783
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.0823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0917
|Daily SMA50
|1.0958
|Daily SMA100
|1.1024
|Daily SMA200
|1.1047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0885
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0803
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0812
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0835
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0953
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
