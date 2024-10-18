“This may be a bigger problem in Europe than the United States. The more limited number of data releases from Europe and the lengthy delays in getting real world data published may give sentiment surveys greater media prominence. Investors need to remember that such surveys err on the pessimistic, and reality is not nearly as bad as people say it is.”

“Survey after survey is showing a pessimistic bias, which does not translate into a negative reality. Media portrayals of weaker reported sentiment as being the same thing as economic reality give a very misleading view of the economy.”

“Over the past two years, sentiment surveys have done a poor job of capturing economic reality. Since January 2023, the US ISM manufacturing survey’s production index has signaled a contraction two-thirds of the time. Actual manufacturing output was been remarkably stable. In 2024. the German manufacturing PMI has consistently signaled a catastrophic collapse in output. Manufacturing output is unchanged over the year.”

There are times when readers of financial journalism may question whether they have wandered into the twilight zone. Headlines proclaiming that ‘manufacturing output weakens’ and ‘manufacturing output strengthens’ can follow each other with lightning speed. The problem is that the media often misrepresents sentiment as economic reality, UBS’ economist Paul Donovan notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.