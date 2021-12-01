Sundial Growers News and Forecast: SNDL stock clings to October 6 support

- SNDL shares could drop about 18% to $0.50 if current support fails to hold.
- Sundial announced a share repurchase agreement in October.
- Kentucky has two bills that could decriminalize cannabis.
Sundial Growers (SNDL) stock dropped another 1.2% to $0.6042 on Wednesday in mid-session. This arrives after the 2.1% fall in Tuesday's session that saw higher than normal volume. SNDL stock has dropped about one-third since mid-November.
Sundial Growers (SNDL) Stock News: Kentucky state rep. moves to legalize cannabis
Kentucky State Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D) has filed bills that would work to legalize cannabis in the Appalachian US state. The first bill would decriminalize the growing and sale of small amounts of marijuana. The second bill would allow those over 21 years of age to possess, buy or sell up to one ounce of marijuana and grow as many as five plants for personal use.
In October, Sundial announced an unexpected share repurchase agreement that would allow the company to purchase up to C$100 million worth of shares. The announcement briefly touched off a bit of excitement with shares rallying more than 20%. Now that the excitement has subsided, SNDL stock has fallen back to the low $0.60 range.
A share repurchase agreement is somewhat hilarious since Sundial is the king of dilution. In its recent third-quarter filing, Sundial showed that it has approximately 20 times more shares outstanding than it did one year ago – a mind-boggling number. This is much worse than Greek shippers during the Great Financial Crisis.
The share repurchase agreement does give investors some glimmer of hope. While cannabis majors struggle to turn a profit, Sundial was able to go black, earning C$10.3 million on the quarter.
The enormous dilution story has to do with Sundial endeavouring to become a takeover king. Using its own shares as currency, it bought Canadian liquor distributor Alcanna for C$346 million. Besides the liquor business feeding into Sundial's bottom line, Alcanna's two-thirds ownership of Nova Cannabis bodes well for revenue growth. Nova Cannabis owns more than 60 cannabis retail shops in Canada.
SNDL key statistics
|Market Cap
|$1.3 billion
|Price/Earnings
|5
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|1
|Enterprise Value
|$737 million
|Operating Margin
|-142%
|Profit Margin
|
0%
|52-week high
|$3.96
|52-week low
|$0.42
|Short Interest
|15%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $1.01
Sundial Growers (SNDL) Forecast: October 6 must hold or stock heads to $0.50
SNDL shares are currently sitting on long-term support from October 6 just above $0.61. The announcement of the repurchase agreement sent the stock up near $0.95 on two successive sessions in mid-November. Sundial is now down a solid 35% from there.
If SNDL breaks this level to close below $0.60, then $0.50 is the next support. The stock danced around this level from December 2019 through January 2020. Tuesday saw a brief low below October 6, so expect the break lower to happen again.
The 20-day moving average crossed over the 9-day moving average at $0.71 on Monday. This makes that level the price to beat in order to get bullish on SNDL. Abover here is only the mid-November swing high at $0.95 where the stock faced resistance two sessions in a row.
SNDL 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD edged higher in the early American session and managed to erase its daily losses. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony, the pair is closing in on 1.1350. Earlier in the session, the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 534,000 in April, surpassing the market expectation of 525,000.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold clings to recovery gains near $1,790
Gold gained traction after dropping below $1,780 in the early European session and climbed toward $1,790. Ahead of FOMC Chairman, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, limiting gold's upside for the time being.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?