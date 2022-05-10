- S&P 500 (SPY) falls over 3% on Monday as panic selling again dominates.
- S&P 500 (SPY) now having its second-worst start to the year in history.
- S&P 500 (SPY) is down 16% year to date for 2022.
Another hard stay for equity investors as all major indices suffered heavy losses. All sectors closed lower and over 90% of all listed stocks finished in the red. 90% down days are capitulation days and can lead to more capitulation selling. This is exactly what happened on Monday with last Thursday being another 90% down day. Panic is clearly the dominant theme in equity markets. Goldman Sachs has also recently produced some research showing deteriorating liquidity adding to problems. With such limited volumes, moves tend to be exacerbated which also leads to more panic and momentum.
S&P 500 (SPY) news
All secotrs as mentioend clsoed lwoer. Energy (XLE) is the year's best performer but was the worst performing sector on Monday. XLE lost over 8% on the back of falling oil prices. Oil was hit on fears for Chinese demand as continued lockdown and recent poor economic data from China have sparked fears of demand destruction for oil. Growth stocks continue to move back to pre-pandemic levels. The sell-off that began with Netflix (NFLX) and Peloton (PTON) has spread with Upstart (UPST) being the latest growth stock to collapse. UPST reported earnings after the close and is down 40% in the premarket.
China concerns are also hitting mega tech names. Reuters reports that Tesla (TSLA) has had to shut its Shanghai Giga factory again after only just getting it back up and running. The report outlines supply problems. Apple (AAPL) is also hugely exposed to China in terms of supply and demand.
The Fed's latest report on financial stability has not helped. " the risk of a sudden significant deterioration appears higher than normal"... "A sharp rise in interest rates could lead to higher volatility, stresses to market liquidity, and a large correction in prices of risky assets". This is already evident.
S&P 500 (SPY) forecast
When do we bounce? seems to be the question we are hearing most this morning. In our piece yesterday we reiterated our wait for a sub $400 call and now here we are. We also outlined the volume gap below $400 and the SPY did break and bottom out at $396. The risk-reward is now skewed to a bear market bounce but not just yet. Wednesday has important CPI data and sentiment is still at peak fear. There may be a bit more selling pressure to come just yet. But the rally is imminent and should bring us back to $440. Investors will remain risk-averse until after the CPI release. We are on watch for a rally with the RSI diverging from price (ie not matching the new lows). A rally is coming but we do not mind getting in late, it should be a decent one, 10% or more so plenty of room for us all!
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area, eyes on Fedspeak
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum after having advanced higher toward 1.0600 earlier in the day and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD fluctuates near mid-1.2300s in choppy day
GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday and fluctuating around 1.2350. The US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase below 104.00 as the focus shifts to Fedspeak.
Gold edges higher amid softer bond yields, lacks bullish conviction
Gold regained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slide back closer to the $1,850 level, or a near three-month low touched last week. XAUUSD maintains its bid tone through the European session amid a retreat in global yields.
Where to exit Ethereum before it crashes to $1,700
Ethereum price has sealed its bearish fate after breaching the consolidation pattern’s lower trend line on May 6. This development has worsened the situation and caused a steep correction for ETH.
TSLA falls as Hindenburg Research shorts TWTR
Tesla and Twitter stocks both took a hit on Monday in a panic-induced sell-off. Markets have remained extremely nervous with volatility rising and wild swings a noted feature last week.