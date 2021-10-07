SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: Will the SPY be up on Thursday?

- SPY closes green for the second day in a row.
- Stocks stage an intraday turnaround to rally into the close.
- US debt limit negotiations calm investors' default fears.
Mitch McConnell to the rescue for the market on Wednesday as his offer of a short-term suspension to the debt ceiling sent markets into sharp reverse as stocks powered into the close and closed right at the high of the session. This has created a large powerful green candle on the daily chart, and we can see from our intraday 15-minute chart below just how sharp and powerful the turnaround was. Closing on the high of the day usually will lead to carry over into the next session.
SPY stock news
While markets cheered the debt ceiling compromise, McConnell put the ball firmly in the Democrats' hands: “We will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied, “My understanding is that there has been no formal offer made. A press release is not a formal offer. And regardless, even the scant details that have been reported present a more complicated, more difficult option than the one that is quite obvious.” So clearly not exactly the bipartisan compromise that would represent the ideal but progress nonetheless. In any event, as we have consistently said here at FXStreeet, talk of a US debt default is a non-event. This would create such global problems that it is just too unthinkable even for squabbling politicians to mess this one up!
SPY stock forecast
Q3 earnings season is just around the corner, and it has some act to follow up on previous quarters. Now the SPY looks to have put a bottom in place, but we have yet to break above our pivot of $436. However, yesterday's high close and strong switch make this seem a formality, so we are ending our bearish call and turning neutral now. The bottom is in! Breaking $436 will put the SPY back above the 9-day moving average, and Wednesday's price action has seen the Relative Strength Index (RSI) break out of its downtrend.
FXStreet View: Neutral above $436, bearish below.
FXStreet Ideas: Buy an open above $436, but do not chase too much and always use a stop. Targetting a move to $444 for reevaluation. Our longer term buy zone is still at $415 as here there is stong support from the 200-day moving average and a lot of volume at this level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh session highs above 1.1570 after ECB accounts
EUR/USD continued to push higher during the European trading hours and renewed its session top above 1.1570. Although the ECB Meeting Accounts showed that policymakers didn't see the near-term increase in inflation calling for a policy tightening, the risk-positive atmosphere is helping the shared currency find demand.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3600 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, benefiting from hopes for a resolution to the debt ceiling crisis and smoother Sino-American relations. UK PM Johnson's refusal to allow more immigrants to drive lorries is marginally weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD struggles to gain traction, flat-lined above $1,760 level
Gold shot to fresh daily tops, around the $1,767 region during the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The XAU/USD quickly reversed an intraday dip to the $1,756 area and is now looking to build on the previous day's modest bounce from weekly lows.
BTC takes center stage while altcoins disappear into the shadow
Bitcoin price showed a massive uptick in buying pressure, which could be driven by the expected launch of BTC Futures ETF in October. While investors put their capital into BTC, altcoins continue to show no strength.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report on Friday, October 8. Following a disappointing increase of 235,000 in August, investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rebound and rise by 488,000 in September.