SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News and Forecast: This cat is dead, no bounce, no pulse

- SPY falls again on Thursday to see off a shaky September.
- So far same again for Friday and the SPY as European markets slip.
- SPY chart looking increasingly bearish as good news is slim.
The S&P 500 (SPY) ETF bade farewell to September yesterday with another losing session, the fourth in a row for the index. This time it cannot blame the Nasdaq for dragging things lower as that was actually the top index performer on the day. Tech and Nasdaq stocks have largely led recent declines as yields globally have soared and the US 10-year popped back above 1.5%. While yields have calmed today, the situation is unlikely to get much better as Eurozone inflation numbers hit a 13-year high and Fed Chair Powell has been forced to admit that inflation may not be transitory after all.
It is not just inflation that is the problem but supply bottlenecks as well. The Suez canal blockage seems like a while ago now, but this was merely a starter for what is now serious shipping problems alluded to by practically every global company releasing results lately. Shipping costs have trebled, and these will be passed onto consumers, once the actual products make it to their endpoints. Clothing and apparel manufacturers are having serious issues with supply from Vietnam as it is a major global clothing producer. Concerns over inflation rose earlier this year but were successfully batted away by a slew of Central Bank doves. Not possible this time around. Inflation is back, and it is here to stay.
S&P 500 SPY stock forecast
Look at that ugly 15-minute chart above. Yesterday (Thursday) before the open we identified $433 as being key for the day: "Below look for further losses but opening above can lead us to retrace a bit and test the 9-day moving average at $439." Well, the SPY did open above but failed to make much headway, topping out early at $437 and so failing to retake the 9-day moving average. This $437 top also worked well on Wednesday, and the failure led the SPY back to our $433 level and pivot for the day. Once below, we got the perfect retest and failure, closing at $429.
Nothing much has changed for Friday, $434 to $436 is much of the recent volume as we can see the volume profile bars are large here on the 15-minute chart below. This is short-term resistance, getting above can and should see a quick move to $443.
On the daily chart below we can see the big levels in play. Breaking $428 is important to bears, as otherwise, we may have just put in a double-bottom, which is a bullish reversal. Also below $428 volume thins out, meaning we would expect a quick move to $415. This is our buy-the-dip zone with a huge volume profile and the yearly Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) and 200-day moving average at $413 to $415.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD rises above 1.35, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades above 1.35, up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD to target $1765 and $1772 on buying resurgence
Gold price is struggling to extend Thursday’s rebound this Friday, although remains well supported at the $1750 level, as the Q4 2021 kicks off.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.