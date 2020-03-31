Spain’s new coronavirus cases jump by 11%, death toll hits a new high of 849

The latest coronavirus stats from the Spanish government disappoint again, with the number of new confirmed cases accelerating while the daily death toll hits a new high.

With 849 new deaths reported, the total mortalities reach 8,189 as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 94,417 from Monday’s 85,195 yesterday, marking a jump of nearly 11%.

Spain's total number of coronavirus cases has already surpassed those reported in China.

EUR/USD implications

Despite a regression in the new cases in Italy, the worsening situation in Spain adds to the bearish momentum seen around the shared currency, with EUR/USD printing a new session low of 1.0967, at the moment.

The downbeat Eurozone inflation numbers and broad US dollar demand further collaborate with the pair’s downside.