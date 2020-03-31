Italy may extend coronavirus lockdown until May 4 – La Stampa

Italy’s daily newspaper, La Stampa, reports on Tuesday, the government is reportedly set to extend the lockdown until May, 4.

Italian Prime Minister (PM) Conte said two weeks ago, Italy will remain under lockdown beyond previous deadlines due to expire this Friday.

Markets were speculation that the lockdown could be extended until Easter (mid-April), as the coronavirus spread shows no signs of abating in the worst-hit European economy.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency shrugs-off the downbeat news, as EUR/USD extends its bounce on the 1.10 handle, having dipped to 1.0991 on the broad US dollar surge in the Asian session.