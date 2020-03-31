Germany’s RKI Chief: Optimistic about flattening the coronavirus curve

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Chief Lothar Wieler said on Tuesday, he is optimistic about flattening the coronavirus curve.

Additional quotes

Optimism is still justified.

Any change in the virus trend will be clearer after Easter.

The actual mortality rate from the virus in Germany is ~0.8%.

The mortality rate will rise further.

Earlier today, the Institute reported that the number of confirmed cases rose by 4,615 in Germany compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 128.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD meanders near a fresh session low of 1.0973 reached in the last minutes, mainly driven by broad US dollar demand heading into the quarterly close.