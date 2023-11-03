- S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.9%, with the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also posting significant gains, reflecting a positive shift in investor sentiment.
- U.S. labor market data showing a slowdown in job growth fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve may halt rate hikes.
- Fed officials Thomas Barkin and Neil Kashkari highlighted the uncertainty about the future path of interest rates, emphasizing the need to remain data-dependent.
Wall Street finished the week with gains on Friday, following a turbulent week that witnessed the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to hold rates, while traders priced in the Fed finished its tightening cycle. Consequently, US stocks rose, the Greenback dropped, and US bond yields plunged.
S&P 500 caps off a volatile week with gains as investors adjust to the prospect of a pause in the Fed's tightening cycle
The US equity benchmark, the S&P 500, advanced 0.9%, finishing at 4,356.34, posting 5.9% weekly gains. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.4% and ended at 13,478.28, and the Dow Jones Industrial climbed 200 points or 0.66%, clinging above the 34,000 mark.
Macroeconomic data from the US revealed the jobs market is cooling, sparking speculation that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Co. would not raise rates. October Nonfarm Payrolls rose 150K, below the 180K expected, and trailed the prior month’s reading of 290K. Digging deeper into the report of the US Department of Labor, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.9%, while average hourly earnings decreased to 4.1 from 4.3%.
Later, S&P Global and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) revealed that business activity in the services segment is slowing, displaying October’s data. Given the backdrop, money market futures traders slashed the odds for further tightening by the Fed and instead increased the odds for 100 bps of rate cuts for the next year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool data.
Sector-wise, the gainers were Real Estate, Materials, and Communication Services, each added 2.35%, 1.55%, and 1.39%, respectively. The only loser was Energy, 1.01% below its opening price, weighed by falling Oil prices, as the Middle East conflict extended for the fourth straight week.
On Friday, the Greenback posted losses of more than 1%, as the US Dollar Index (DXY) ended at the brisk the 104.00 handle, around 105.06. US Treasury bond yields dropped, with the US 10-year Treasury bond yield dropping eight basis points to 4.57%.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve officials crossed newswires, led by Richmond Fed’s President Thomas Barkin. He said that risks of over and under-tightening exist and mentioned that he’s unsure if the Fed has reached peak rates. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Fed President Neil Kashkari said they must keep watching data, adding that “it’s too soon to call” if another rate hike is needed.
The next week, the US economic docket would feature Fed speakers led by Chair Jerome Powell, Lisa Cook, Christopher Waller, Philip Jefferson, and some Fed Regional Bank Presidents. On the data front, Initial Jobless Claims and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment are the primary data points to be released.
S&P 500 Price Chart – Daily
S&P 500 Key Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4360.29
|Today Daily Change
|47.11
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09
|Today daily open
|4313.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4269.44
|Daily SMA50
|4348.83
|Daily SMA100
|4403.81
|Daily SMA200
|4252.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4317.83
|Previous Daily Low
|4244.66
|Previous Weekly High
|4257.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|4102.02
|Previous Monthly High
|4396.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|4102.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4289.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4272.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4265.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4218.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4192.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4339.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4365.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4412.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
