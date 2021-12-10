S&P 500 pushes higher, eyes 4700 again amid “relief” that high US inflation wasn’t even higher

- US equities gained across the board amid relief that US inflation didn’t again surprise on the upside.
- The S&P 500 gained about 0.5% and is back around 4690.
US equities gained across the board amid relief that the November US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report didn’t again surprise on the upside. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to recover from Thursday’s 4667.40 close to around 4690. The Nasdaq 100 was up 0.7% and the Dow was up 0.25%. The VIX fell a further more than 2.0 points to under 19.50.
For reference, headline CPI came in at 6.8%, in line with expectations. Some had been expecting an upside surprise following remarks from US President Joe Biden who seemed to pre-emptively playdown inflation fears, which market participants took as an indication that Friday’s number would be higher than expectations. Note that Biden gets to see the important data releases one day early. Still, the headline rate of inflation was at its highest in nearly four decades.
According to JPM’s Jai Malhi, “today's rise in US inflation was broadly expected but it does confirm that price pressures continue to build but also broaden out”. “This release,” he continued, “won't deter (the Fed) from speeding up the (taper) process, allowing the central bank to raise rates earlier next year if required.” A recent poll conducted by Reuters showed the median expectation of poll participants was for the Fed to start hiking rates in Q3 2022, followed by a second hike in Q4. Most said the risk was that hikes would come earlier, rather than later.
Given a recent shift in Fed language that some analysts have pointed out, betting on a first hike in Q3 might be overly dovish. Rather than continuing to emphasise that raising interest rates too early was a threat to the labour market recovery in the US, the Fed has pivoted to calling inflation a threat to the recovery in the US.
By many metrics, claims some analysts, the US labour market is already pretty much back to full employment – just this week, weekly initial jobless claims fell to their lowest since 1969 at 184K and JOTLs data showed the number of job openings in October moved back above 11M again. The Fed may now see containing inflation as a way to protect recent labour market progress. If the Fed does surprise in 2022, this might make things difficult for growth/duration-sensitive stocks (like big tech) as yields are pushed higher.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4689.56
|Today Daily Change
|22.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|4667.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4649.61
|Daily SMA50
|4572.51
|Daily SMA100
|4509.83
|Daily SMA200
|4331.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4698.72
|Previous Daily Low
|4665.21
|Previous Weekly High
|4670.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|4492.17
|Previous Monthly High
|4741.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|4557.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4678.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4685.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4655.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4643.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4621.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4688.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4710.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4722.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?