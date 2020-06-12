S&P 500: Futures trying to heal the pain of Wall Street traders despite a little hope

S&P 500 Futures gain 0.50%, or 15 points, to 3,025, Dow Futures recover 150 points to 25,310.

Calls of virus vaccine from China seem to favor the recent risk reset amid a light calendar.

Negative Fed rate expectations are back in motion after the gloomy Thursday.

S&P 500 Futures are up 0.50% to 3,025 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The futures of the key US equity benchmark seems to consolidate the main index fall of over 5.5% backed by Thursday’s risk-off mood. Even so, the bears are still lurking around as neither technical nor fundamentals portray any major market optimism.

Not only S&P 500 Future, Dow Jones 30 Futures and the US 10-year treasury yields also portray the risk reset while stepping back from the previous day’s heavy downside.

Looking at the fundamentals, calls of successful animal trials of the probable coronavirus (COVID-19) drug in China become positive to favor the U-turn in risk barometers. Additionally, increasing calls of the Fed’s negative rate suggest the US central bank’s readiness to pump the markets and offer a distant clue behind the latest shift in the mood.

On the contrary, the US-China tension regains support whereas North Korea and Turkey are the latest to have a spat with America. These challenges to the risk-tone sentiment can offer key moves while the calendar lacks any key data/events, like now.

As a result, traders may keep eyes on the headlines ahead of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment and a bit of Fedspeak scheduled during the later part of the day.

Technical analysis

FXStreet’s Ross J Burland already anticipated the equity gauge’s fall when it was just below 3,200 while citing calls of further declines toward the 2,950 support level.

