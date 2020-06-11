S&P 500: Futures heading to test a critical daily candle, if it breaks, a 61.8% retracement will be earmarked, and much more

- Huge level in the market is on the verge of a critical test.
- Bears stomping their feet, eager for revenge and in anticipation of a significant move.
At the time of writing, S&P 500 futures are trading -0.6% in Asia, but that is just half the story.
There is no news in being told how well the stock markets have performed since recovering from the crisis lows.
The S&P 500 has broken above the early March highs where it all began and has made a series of daily closes higher.
However, there appears to be some disappointment in the markets pertaining to the federal reserve and prospects of a V-shaped recovery in US and wider global economy.
Technically, the chart is turning bearish as price loses momentum at a critical area, having broken said resistance. Well, the old resistance turns support theory is probably about to be put to the test.
First, digging deep into the macro, bears don't have to dig too far to strike gold. US coronavirus case numbers are appalling and highly concerning.
Bearish rhetoric from the Fed
The Fed explained that the Covid-19 crisis will "weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term."
Its economic forecasts were mostly downgraded, GDP for 2020 expected to be between -7.6% and -5.5%. This has may have sent shivers down the spine of the market as investors wake to smell the coffee.
Given how much speculation ha been pumped into the price, weak hands may well be very quick to pull the plug, especially those who cannot afford to lose what profits they may have just bagged in one of the most remarkable market events in history, both on the way down and the way up.
We have seen what usually takes years to play out in as little as a month, (the 2008 crash took a year and its recovery took a further three years).
The stimulus is all price din now, so various headwinds, such as trade wars and tail risks, such as the virus, could well bring this all crashing down and that's why the following technicals are so important at this juncture.
Firstly, for some near term background, take a look at this, while markets were open and post the Fed:
Daily chart analysis
Now let's look at the daily chart:
As we can see, the market is about to test a very important daily candle and the confluence with prior structure looking left on the chart back to the start of march's price action, where this story all began.
A break there will open prospects of a meaning full correction, so best be prepared and pull up the Fibonacci levels:
Well, there is a coincidence! The 62.8%, aka, 'the golden ratio', lines up perfectly with the next major prior resistance and the crisis bearish gap. 2,950 has now just been earmarked by markets as a key downside target.
However, such a correction will have major implications for other asset classes, such as FX.
The move could turn the table considerably for such currencies as the euro and Aussie which have had a very positive correlation to equities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims Fed-led gains, still bullish around 0.7000
AUD/USD tries to settle around 0.7000 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The US central bank action, actually inaction, propelled the Aussie pair to refresh the multi-day high to 0.7065 before a few hours.
USD/JPY bears catch a breather close to 107.00 after Fed showdown
USD/JPY stabilizes after bouncing off 18-day low of 107.00. The pair slumped to the lowest since May 18 while testing 107.00 after the US central bank’s dovish appearance before a few hours. A light calendar could keep risk catalysts in focus.
WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak
WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension.
Gold: Fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700
Gold prices seesaw around the highest in over a week. The yellow metal seems to trim the US Fed-led gains. A sustained break above 18-day-old falling trend line, MACD signals favor the buyers.
What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode
The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.