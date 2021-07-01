S&P 500 Futures prints six-day uptrend to all-time high near 4,300

- S&P 500 Futures remain mildly bid near theee record top.
- Upbeat US data contrasts figures from China, Japan but hawkish Fedspeak keeps buyers hopeful.
- US Treasury yields recover from weekly low amid covid-led fears.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI can entertain traders ahead of Friday’s NFP.
S&P 500 Futures remain on the front foot, up 0.20% around 4,297, during early Thursday. The risk barometer justifies the market’s optimism of the West economies’ recovery from the pandemic even as the Asia-Pacific region struggles with the coronavirus (COVID-19) variant.
Not only the upbeat figures of US ADP Employment Chang and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index but comments from the Fed policymakers also highlight the US economic strength. Recently, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reaffirmed his hawkish stance and said, ''I’d want to taper sooner than the end of the year.''
Elsewhere, Australia struggles with virus variants amid local lockdowns for 80% of the population whereas Indonesia announced a national emergency for July 02-20 due to the covid resurgence. Further, the UK records the most infections in 2021 whereas the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remained optimistic over their inoculation and turned down the need to wear masks, per the New York Post. It’s worth noting that the slower jabbing has been cited as the major cause of the Asia-Pacific region’s virus woes.
On a different page, US President Joe Biden pushes for stricter controls over the giant enterprises while his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reiterates the aim for practice “One China” policy in Hong Kong and Macau.
Talking about data, Japan’s manufacturing activity numbers, per the Tankan survey, showed an upbeat scenario during the Q2 whereas China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI eased in June.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields added 2.2 basis points to 1.467% by the press time.
Given the mixed sentiment and a busy day ahead, not to forget pre-NFP caution, investors may keep their eyes on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for fresh impulse as the latest US numbers favor strong jobs report and challenge to Fed’s easy money policy, a likely threat for equities.
Read: US ISM Manufacturing June Preview: Expansion to continue but how severe is the labor shortage?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges upon 1.1845 break
EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1855-60, having dropped to the key horizontal support, amid the early Asian session on Thursday. Monthly resistance line, 10-DMA guard immediate upside amid bearish MACD. Sellers may aim for a yearly low.
GBP/USD: Off weekly bottom above 1.3800 but not out of woods
GBP/USD struggles to defend the bounce-off weekly low. Four-month-old horizontal area restricts immediate downside, monthly resistance line tests corrective pullback. Cap on Momentum line, sustained trading below 100-day SMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold drops back below $1,770 on firmer US dollar
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday low below $1770. The escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) fears put a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, weighing on the gold in turn.
SafeMoon appears decisive, readies for a 20% rally
SafeMoon price has been engaged in a bottoming process that has twisted investors with various buy signals that eventually failed or never triggered. SAFEMOON appears to be framing a new bottoming pattern that could offer a timely opportunity to capture a 20% return.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.