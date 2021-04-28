S&P 500 Futures portray cautious optimism ahead of the Fed

- S&P 500 Futures stay mildly bid near record top.
- Chatters over US President Biden’s stimulus, vaccines entertain traders.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s defensive play will be the key.
S&P 500 Futures pick-up bids around 4,185, up 0.11% intraday, during early Wednesday. The risk barometer refreshed the record top before marking the first negative closing in three days on Tuesday.
While the hopes of further stimulus from the world’s largest economy, the US, seem to favor the markets optimists of late, uneven updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine developments test the bulls. Also contributing to the less active markets could be the cautious sentiment ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, up for announcement during late US session in the day.
With the latest US Census report signaling a power shift in favor of the Republicans, US President Joe Biden trims hurdles for the present and the future stimulus measures. In doing so, the Democratic Party member stays ready to forgo estate tax while pushing Congress to pay for the full $4.0 trillion of aid packages.
On the other hand, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai pushes Novavax for further vaccine production while India starts getting global help while battling the crisis.
Meanwhile, Canada marks the first blood clot death following the AstraZeneca vaccine’s usage whereas Spain is up for welcoming the UK travelers from June.
Above all, the market’s hopes that US Federal Reserve Chair Powell will defend the easy money seem to favor the risk catalysts by the press time.
It should be noted that the Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed but the US dollar index (DXY) extends the previous day’s recovery by the press time.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events and the pre-Fed trading lull could keep troubling the momentum traders.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Tesla shares down despite record earnings
The company’s investment in Bitcoin helped spur revenue growth which easily beat expectations, coming in at $10.39 billion vs. $10.29 billion expected.