S&P 500 Futures: Mildly bid on trade jitters, pre-ECB, US Inflation caution probe bulls

- S&P 500 Futures consolidate weekly losses amid US-China trade headlines.
- Anticipated G7 moves against Beijing, covid origin inquiry add barriers for optimists.
- Confusion over US CPI is a bigger risk to markets than ECB.
S&P 500 Futures pick up bids to 4,225, up 0.15% intraday to post the first positive day of the week on early Thursday. The risk barometer recently reacted to the news favoring the US-China trade and investment ties. However, the market’s anxiety ahead of the ECB meeting and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May keeps a tab on the risk-on mood.
As per the latest statement from China Commerce Ministry, per Reuters, “Both sides (the US and China) recognize the importance of business exchanges and will keep lines of communication open.”
The news offers an intermediate bounce to the market sentiment that was initially weighed down by downbeat concerns over the US-UK-led push to reopen investigations on the coronavirus (COVID-19) origins. On the same line was the Financial Times (FT) news mentioning, “(US) President Biden rallies allies to take a tougher stance on China.” It’s worth noting that the US law to compete with China signals extra negatives for the market sentiment.
Above all, investors’ fears ahead of the key US CPI data, the early signal for next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, keep the risk appetite sour.
On the contrary, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ readiness to tackle covid by December 2022, per the leaked communiqué unveiled by Bloomberg, battles the bears. Furthermore, the hopes of extra stimulus from the US and chatters over unlock in the West are additional positive for the markets to consider.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yield remains on the back foot near a three-month low of 1.48%, tested the previous day, whereas the US dollar index (DXY) benefits from the safe-haven bids around 90.17, up 0.05% intraday.
Read: Wall Street Close: All three benchmarks post mild losses as inflation anxiety escalates
Looking forward, Brexit headlines and the ECB’s economic outlook can offer intermediate moves to the markets ahead of the key US inflation gauge. Forecasts suggest the key reading, Core CPI, to jump to 3.4% versus 3.0% YoY while the CPI may rise to 4.7% from 4.2% on the same timeframe.
Considering the already priced inflation run-up, a strong beat to the market consensus becomes necessary to propel the risk-off mood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets. UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic. BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
Gold remains pressured below $1,900, US CPI, ECB in focus
Gold bounces off intraday low towards $1,890 but stays depressed below $1,900 for the third consecutive day amid Thursday’s Asian session. Market’s anxiety ahead of the key US CPI and the ECB meeting exerts downside pressure on the gold prices of late.
Polygon steadies for a 70% rally
MATIC is resisting the notable Bitcoin price strength today. MATIC price tests 50-day simple moving average (SMA) as pullback proceeds in an orderly tone. Volume levels during the pullback do not reveal a mass exodus from the digital asset.
Big day ahead of euro: What to expect from ECB?
Euro has a big day ahead with a monetary policy announcement and U.S. inflation report on the calendar. Between these two events, the European Central Bank meeting is generally more market moving but the U.S. dollar shot higher at the equity open.