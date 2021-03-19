S&P 500 Futures consolidate heaviest losses in three weeks above 3,900 as US Treasury yields ease

- S&P 500 Futures bounces off weekly low, flashed previous day, as bond bears catch a breather, fresh vaccine optimism.
- US 10-year Treasury yields step back from January 2020 top.
- Reflation fears step aside, for now, as geopolitical tension returns to the desk.
- BOJ, risk catalysts to offer an easy day.
S&P 500 Futures keep corrective pullback from the week’s bottom of 3,900 while taking rounds to 3,915, up 0.15% intraday, during early Friday. The risk barometer dropped the heaviest in three weeks the previous day as reflation risks returned to the table. Though, the easy mood of the US bond bears seems to favor the American equity derivate off-late.
US 10-year Treasury yield drops 1.7 basis points (bps) by the press time. Even so, the widely followed bond coupon stays near the highest levels in 14 months flashed the previous day as markets reject the Fed’s efforts to cut the rate-hike odds.
Also likely to have favored the mood could be covid vaccine optimism conveyed by US President Joe Biden and South Korea, not to forget the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
It should, however, be noted that the US-China tussle in Alaska and American Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin’s warning to North Korea weigh on the risks by the press time. Additionally, the pre-BOJ mood and a light calendar add to the sluggish performance of the markets.
Given the key central bank events of the week have already been out, but not loud, market players will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts, mainly the geopolitical headlines and vaccines, for fresh impulse. On the calendar, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and Canadian Retail Sales may entertain traders.
Read: BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
EUR/USD: Bears look for entries below 1.1900
EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation. Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers. Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
USD/JPY up against a wall of resistance ahead of BoJ
USD/JPY is struggling to extend deeper into supply territory ahead of the BoJ. It is confirmed that the Fed will still need to see 'substantial further progress' before 'thinking about thinking' about a taper that doesn't bode well for investment flows into gold in the near-term.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.