S&P 500 darts to fresh all time highs as risk sentiment recovers

- S&P 500 prints fresh highs as market sentiment to imminent tapering is dialled down.
- The FDA has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc PFEand BioNTech.
US stocks are flying high once again as risk sentiment improves in a dovetail fashion. Both FDA vaccine approvals as well as dialled down expectations of a Federal Reserve taper announcement have lifted spirits on Wall Street.
At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 0.7% to 35,380.85, with the S&P 500 up 0.27% and Nasdaq higher by 1.57%. Energy, communication services, and financials have been leading gainers while the utilities sector has been the steepest decliner.
Things kicked off on the bid following Friday's reaction to Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan's comments.
Kaplan who has been among the US central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy said on Friday that he may need to adjust that view if the Delta variant of the coronavirus slows economic growth materially.
His comets have helped the market to second guess this Friday's highly anticipated Jackson Hole whereby the Fed's chairman, Jerome `Powell, is speaking.
Powell has been expected to make an announcement over the timings of a tapering of the central bank's asset purchases.
The event evokes the "Taper Tantrum" of 2013, when interest rates spiked higher and share prices tanked in reaction to then-Fed chair Ben Bernanke discussing its bond-buying program.
However, investors are less concerned about this week's event whereas Wall Street had otherwise been on high alert to the prospects of tighter money conditions and an announcement there of sooner than later.
Meanwhile, the markets have also been given a shot in the arm as investors digest the announcements of full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc PFEand BioNTech SE BNTX in a move that could accelerate inoculations in the United States.
This will be expected to raise the number of vaccinations as per population given that it will help to remove scepticism over the vaccination which opens the door to more mandates.
Pfizer and U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech were up 2.7% and 8.3%, respectively.
Rival Moderna Inc MRNA gained 5.9%.
S&P 500 technical analysis
Following the strong bullish candle formation printed last week, as eclipsed in the chart above, the market has gone on to rally to fresh highs.
More of the same can be expected for the days ahead so long as the old highs hold as support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1750 on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Investors are shrugging off weak US PMIs.
GBP/USD breaks above 1.37 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD has soared above 1.37, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely
Gold broke out of last week's horizontal range on Monday. 200-day SMA forms the next significant resistance at $1,810. Broad-based USD weakness is helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum at the start of the week.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.