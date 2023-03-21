- The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced sharply in the day.
- US Treasury bond yields climbed ahead of the FOMC’s meeting.
- Investors focus shifted toward the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
Wall Street finished the day with gains, spurred by optimism in the financial markets, which triggered gains in the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the heavy-tech Nasdaq Composite. As the New York session ended, the S&P 500 gained 1.3%, 4,002.87, while the Dow Jones climbed 0.98%, 32,560.60. The Nasdaq Composite led the pack, up 1.58%, at 11,860.11.
US equities rose, sponsored by a risk-on impulse
Investors had shrugged off the banking system’s woes. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen stated that if regulators perceive a potential run on the banking system, the federal government could intervene to safeguard depositors at more banks. Data-wise, Existing Home Sales in the United States (US) rose above the prior’s month figures as lower mortgages boosted sales. Existing Home Sales in February rose by 14.5% MoM, crushing the 5% consensus, and ended a 12-month run of declines in sales.
Aside from this, US Treasury bond yields jumped, with 2s and 10s gaining 18 and 12 basis points, respectively, ahead of tomorrow’s Federal Reserve’s decision. The US 2-year Treasury bond yield is 4.179%, while the 10-year rate is 3.607%.
Traders focus shifted toward the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, with investors expecting a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed. However, tomorrow’s spotlight would be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, which would be scrutinized by investors expecting Powell to deliver any forward guidance.
Sector-wise, Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Financials led the pack, each up 3.45%, 2.71%, and 2.54%. Contrarily, Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples finished with losses of 2.05%, 0.66%, and 0.12%m respectively.
In the FX space, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure that tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, lost 0.09%, down at 103.214, after hitting a YTD low of 103.000.
What to watch?
The US calendar will feature the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting, alongside the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell press conference, at around 18:00 and 18:30 GMT.
S&P 500 Daily chart
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4003.96
|Today Daily Change
|51.18
|Today Daily Change %
|1.29
|Today daily open
|3952.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3959.26
|Daily SMA50
|4014.62
|Daily SMA100
|3961.08
|Daily SMA200
|3929.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3954.98
|Previous Daily Low
|3865.6
|Previous Weekly High
|3971.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|3807.12
|Previous Monthly High
|4192.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|3940.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3920.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3899.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3893.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3835.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3804.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3983.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4013.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4072.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
