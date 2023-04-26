S&P 500 bears in control following break of structure amid banking sector woes

- S&P 500 index is moving into what could be a support area after breaking the structure of 4,069.
- The market will remain biased to the downside while below the 78.6% Fibonacci level and on the backside of the prior bullish trendline.
the S&P 500 dropped again on Wednesday and took out structure on the daily chart at 4,069 to print a low of 4,049.35 so far at the time of writing. The market remains offered towards the close and bears have been motivated by bank stocks which remained under pressure.
´´Support from tech stocks following Q1 earnings from Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. beating expectations was offset by a further 20% fall in First Republic Bank,´´ analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
First Republic Bank's shares sank more than 20%, hitting a fresh record low for the second day in a row, on a report that the US government was unwilling to engineer its rescue, after the lender reported plunging deposits earlier this week.
Analysts at ANZ bank explained that ´´the latest survey of US community banks showed that expectations of tighter regulation are now their biggest concern. If smaller banks in the US are to be regulated more tightly, that could precipitate a keener focus on bank asset quality, which amid high inflation and expected slower growth, could underpin more cautious lending behavior.´´
The analysts added that ´´it will take time to observe how behaviors are changing and the impact that can have on credit provision, but the ongoing concerns over the future of First Republic are continuing to unsettle risk.´´
Still, analysts are expecting a 3.2% contraction in first-quarter profit for S&P 500 companies compared with expectations for a 3.9% decline just a day ago, Reuters reported.
´´Of the 163 S&P 500 companies that reported first-quarter profit through Wednesday, 79.8% topped analysts' expectations, as per Refinitiv IBES data. In a typical quarter, 66% of companies beat estimates.´´
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on May 3 is coming up and traders will be on the lookout for clues on policymakers' next steps regarding interest rates. Traders have priced in a 79% chance of the U.S. central bank hiking rates by 25 basis points next week, as per CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.
Elsewhere, ´´the US House of Representatives could vote as early as Wednesday on a bill that sharply cuts spending for a decade in exchange for a short-term hike in the debt ceiling, though it was unclear if it had enough support in the Republican majority to pass,´´ Reuters reported.
S&P 500 technical analysis
The daily chart shows the index moving into what could be a support area after breaking the structure of 4,069. A move back to 4,080s could be on the cards but the market will remain biased to the downside while below the 78.6% Fibonacci level and on the backside of the prior bullish trendline.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4049.13
|Today Daily Change
|-22.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|4071.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4108.56
|Daily SMA50
|4031.17
|Daily SMA100
|3997.42
|Daily SMA200
|3964.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4130.05
|Previous Daily Low
|4070.87
|Previous Weekly High
|4171.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|4112.62
|Previous Monthly High
|4099.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|3807.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4093.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4107.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4051.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4031.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3992.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4110.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4149.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4169.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
