Sources: Three rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties – Reuters

Early on Tuesday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news, relying on the Iraqi police sources, which says that three Katyusha rockets fell on Tuesday inside Baghdad’s Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Key quotes

"The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy."

FX implications

While news like this generally weighs on the market’s risk-tone, helping Gold and weighing down on the AUD/USD and USD/JPY, traders show no major reaction to it by the press time. The USD/JPY and AUD/USD take rounds to 110.15 and 0.6875 whereas Gold seesaws near $1,560 by the time of writing.