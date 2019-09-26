Sources: China trade talks set to resume Oct. 10 – CNBC

The CNBC came out with the news report, relying on the sources, which confirms the resumption of the US-China trade negotiations in Washington during October 10-11. The news report further conveys that China’s Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing. The piece also mentions no surprises from the Trump officials.

FX implications

Given the lack of surprise it carries, even amid the Trump diplomats, the news report fails to offer any major movement. Though, it can be considered as a positive catalyst for the Australian Dollar (AUD) while also likely to have a negative impact on the Japanese Yen (JPY).