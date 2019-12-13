Sources: China leaders not yet accepted deal - CNBC

CNBC reporter, Eunice Yoon, tweeted out on Friday, citing some sources including one Chinese government source, saying: "Hearing from sources here- one government- #China leaders not yet accepted deal. Issues? 1) $50bln purchases hard target. Other #trade partners (Europe, LatAm) complain about what is seen as "reallocation of purchases", could challenge Beijing at @wto.."

On the same lines, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin noted that there is no confirmation from the Chinese media or the officials on the likely signing off of the trade deal with China by US President Trump.