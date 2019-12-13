Chinese so far haven’t given any information on China and the US are close to a deal – Global Times

Responding to the latest reports citing the US sources that a trade deal has been signed-off by US President Trump to avert the Dec tariffs, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said via Twitter that there is no confirmation on the same from the Chinese media or the officials.

Hu tweeted out: “Chinese authorities and official media so far haven’t given any information on China and the US are close to a deal. As the US side released optimistic information through various channels, the Chinse side has basically kept silent. This is a delicate situation.”.