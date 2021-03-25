SNB leaves policy rate unchanged at -0.75%, as expected

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its latest monetary policy decision this Thursday and left its sight deposit interest rate unchanged at -0.75%.

Swiss franc is highly valued.

Will remain active in foreign exchange market as necessary.

It remains willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.

Despite the recent weakening, the swiss franc remains highly valued.

With a view to stabilising economic activity and price developments, the SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy.

Inflation forecast now stands at 0.2% for 2021, 0.4% for 2022 and 0.5% for 2023.

Conditional inflation forecast is based on the assumption that the SNB policy rate remains at −0.75% over the entire forecast horizon.

SNB continues to expect GDP growth of 2.5% to 3% for 2021.

Activity is thus likely to return to its pre-crisis level in the second half of the year

Production capacity will remain underutilised for some time yet.

In the current situation, both the inflation outlook as well as the growth forecasts for Switzerland and abroad are still subject to high uncertainty.

Renewed decline in GDP is to be expected for the first quarter of 2021.