Silver Price Prediction: Price stalls after reaching major trendline

- Silver has met resistance at a trendline and is pausing after a bull run.
- It would need to make a decisive break above the trendline to continue its uptrend.
Silver (XAG/USD) has reached a key trendline in the $30s and stalled. It has posted several Doji-like candlestick patterns over the last few days. Dojis are days where the price closes very near to the level where it opened. This is a sign of market indecision.
Silver Daily Chart
Silver has been in an uptrend ever since the early August lows, even though it also corrected back during the second half of the month. As it is a principle of technical analysis that “the trend is your friend” the uptrend in Silver is more likely than not to extend. Therefore, it could go higher. A decisive break above the trendline would confirm a breakout and a follow-through to $32.94, the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of C leg extended higher.
A decisive break would be one accompanied by a long green candlestick that broke clearly above the level and closed near its high, or three candlesticks in a row that broke above the level.
Although price action has formed several Doji Japanese candles over recent days it has not formed a reversal candlestick pattern such as a Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing or Hanging Man, for example. As such it is still too early to say the precious metal will correct back lower.
Silver has probably completed a Measured Move price pattern from the August 8 low. Such patterns consist of three waves in a zig-zag. It is another characteristic of these patterns that waves A and C are usually of a similar length. In the case of Silver, A and C reached a similar length. This further suggests prices will pause and take a rest for a while, or even pull back.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
