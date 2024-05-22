Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tumbles to $31.50 with eyes on FOMC minutes

- Silver price plummets to $31.50 amid caution ahead of Fed’s May policy minutes.
- Fed policymakers support higher interest rates for a longer period.
- Silver price consolidates near multi-year high around $32.50
Silver price (XAG/USD) posts a vertical fall to near the crucial support of $31.50 in Wednesday’s early New York session. The white metal weakens as the US Dollar and bond yields recover amid caution ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the May policy meeting that will be published later the day. The FOMC minutes will provide a detailed explanation behind policymakers’ view on the interest rate outlook.
The market sentiment is slightly cautious as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers continue supporting that interest rates should remain at their current levels until inflation returns sustainably to the desired rate of 2%. S&P 500 futures posted losses in the European session, exhibiting a decline in investors’ risk-appetite.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value, jumps to 104.90. 10-year US Treasury Yields rise to 4.46% as hawkish guidance on interest rates from Fed officials has deepened uncertainty over Fed reducing interest rates from the September meeting. On Tuesday, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said that he wants to see inflation declining few more months to be sure before considering rate cuts.
Higher yields on interest-bearish assets increase the opportunity cost of holding investment in the non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price turns sideways after printing a fresh multi-year high near $32.50. The white metal delivered a sharp upside move after breaking above the horizontal resistance plotted from April 12 high at $29.80. The upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $31.40 suggests that the upside trend is intact.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts comfortably into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, indicating that momentum remains leaned to the upside.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|31.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|31.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28.25
|Daily SMA50
|27.15
|Daily SMA100
|25.06
|Daily SMA200
|24.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32.5
|Previous Daily Low
|31.07
|Previous Weekly High
|31.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.97
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|30.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|29.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|32.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|33.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|34.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines below 1.0850 as USD recovers
Following Tuesday's choppy action, EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 on Wednesday. The recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood support the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2700, erases UK CPI-led gains
After rising to its highest level in two months above 1.2750 on UK CPI data, GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day near 1.2700. The souring market mood helps the USD find demand and makes it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold drops toward $2,400 pressured by rising US yields
Gold price turned south on Wednesday and dropped below $2,410. As markets wait for the Federal Reserve to release the minutes of the April 30-May 1 policy meeting, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes higher and weighs on XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Fed Minutes Preview: Markets to focus on comments regarding the inflation outlook
The Fed left unchanged its monetary policy settings following the April 30-May 1 policy meeting as expected. In its policy statement, the US central bank said that there has recently been a lack of further progress toward the 2% inflation target.